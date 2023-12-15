Our planet can no longer sustain 'ashes to ashes, dust to dust'

"We therefore commit this body to the ground, earth to earth, ashes to ashes, dust to dust..." [The Book of Common Prayer]

"You are dust and unto dust you shall return." [Genesis]

These quotations from the Bible, which have soothed generations of grieving relatives, are of little comfort in the age of global warming, or, as the UN secretary-general rephrased it recently, the age of global boiling. For it is becoming increasingly evident that our contribution to the planet's demise does not end when we shuffle off this mortal and warming coil, it continues even in the process of death.

Burial and cremation are the traditional methods of disposing of our loved and not-so-loved ones, but the Earth can no longer afford them, given the rising numbers of our population and consequent deaths. 67 million people died in 2022 globally. Assuming that half of them were buried, and that each body requires 54 cubic feet of land for a grave, that means we need 3,618,000,000 cubic feet of land area for their disposal.

In just square feet, the requirement would be 1.20 billion sq ft or 112 sq km, which is one-tenth the area of Delhi or half the area of NOIDA. Every year, and increasing each year as the baby boomers start returning to the pavilion in ever increasing numbers.

The planet just does not have this kind of space, especially in in its urban areas: we are running out of space for the living, let alone the dead. New York city has banned burials south of Manhattan's 86th Street since 1981. The Japanese bury their dead in drawers fitted into cabinets for lack of space. In India, constant demands by Christians and Muslims for more burial grounds have become a source of communal tension.