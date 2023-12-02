Char Dham of the Great Himalayan National Park: the Parbati River

The Parbati is the best known and biggest of the four Great Himalayan National Park rivers, meeting the Beas at Bhunter, just below Kullu. It is the only one that does not originate from a glacier — its womb is the huge, forbidding Mantalai lake at 14,000 feet, at the foot of the Pin Parbat pass which divides the Spiti and Kullu valleys.

The Parbati valley, one of the two best known valleys in the state (along with Sangla valley in Kinnaur), is totally uninhabited for most of its length, and shrouded in mystery, myth and wonder; a number of trekkers have disappeared in its remote fastness, never to be heard of again.

At the foot of the 120 km-valley are the small settlements of Kasol and Manikaran, hubs for both drug and religious tourism (Manikaran has the famous hot springs and gurudwara), attracting thousands of tourists, including from Israel and Russia. These, however, are add-on aberrations introduced by man, the real Parbati valley upstream of these urbanised scars is quite different, a natural Eden of resplendent vegetation, wildlife, perennial streams, and high mountains.

The trek to Mantalai takes three to four days and begins at Gwacha, about 15 km beyond Manikaran where the Tosh Nullah joins the river. The track winds upwards, past Pulga (there is an Italian pizzeria here!), Nagthan (the last village), Rudranag (so named because of a waterfall shaped like a serpent below which the god Ganesh is believed to have meditated), Ishidwara, which actually had a restaurant run by an intrepid Sharmaji from Palampur when we went up there — I fondly hope he’s still there!