Who needs a a smart city when you have Kanpur?

I come from Kanpur in UP. In the immortal words of Bill Bryson: someone had to. Though why it had to be me I can't understand. But it could have been worse: I could have come from next door Unnao, in which case I'd be sharing the stage with Sakshi Maharaj and giving consular advice to our Muslim brethren on how to move to Pakistan, preferably in more than one piece.

And though I no longer reside in Kanpur, I used to go there once a year to visit my Dad and furtively check his will to ensure that my name had not been struck off the list of "labharthis", to use a word in fashion these days. But more on that later.

Kanpur is one heck of a smart city: I'm not sure whether it made it to the official list of Smart Cities (which are all now smarting under mounds of garbage, pollution, strangulated roads and posters of Mr Modi). But it doesn't really matter, for Kanpur was a genuinely smart city long before some mole in the PMO came up with the moniker: it doesn't need an official tag to classify it as a smart city, for it already has all the required attributes of one.

For one, Kanpur and its four million citizens haven't needed a government: since 1857, when Nana Fadnavis was given a rousing reception here by throwing 400 Britishers down a well in today's Nana Rao park, the city appears to have thrived without any sign of a government.