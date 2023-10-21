Monkeying around with the census, consensus and con-sensus

The current flavour of the season is Census, not to be confused with Consensus, which is a con job on a census, as witnessed recently in the DD (Delhi Declaration) of the G20. A census is basically a count, and the DD was a count of those nations who resolved to do nothing on any issue of global importance, as I have explained at some length in an earlier blog.

Which is why the DD was a Con-census, regardless of what our Vocal for Local favourite Sherpa may call it. And even as I write this, a similar Con-sensus appears to be emerging about the Israel-Hamas conflict in the global North. And India, as the self-appointed leader of the global South, in the best traditions of Indian politics, has decided to defect to the North, as 20 million of its citizens have already done. But I digress.

The central government gave a miss to the decadal census which was due in 2021, possibly because it was too busy counting the banknotes which returned to the banks after demonetisation, or perhaps the banknotes which did NOT so return after the NPA birds had flown the coop.

Whatever the reason, we will now never know whether there was a dip in the population post-demonetisation (because every joker and his wife were standing in ATM queues instead of being tucked up in bed), or a bump in the population post the lockdown (because every joker and the neighbour's wife were in bed instead of toiling in the office). We will get to know only when Ms Kangana Ranaut gives us her views, which may take some time as she is currently preoccupied with dissecting the war in the Middle East.