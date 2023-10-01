The pristine beauty of Jiva Nal and the ferocious devta of Duada

The Jiva Nal is the least known of the four streams of the Great Himalayan National Park (GHNP). It drains the north-west corner of the park, emanating from the mountains and glaciers that guard its northern frontiers, and after covering about 65 km, meets the Sainj at Siund.

The trek to its source and back takes seven days. Given the purity of its catchment and the wealth of wildlife there, the GNHP management does not encourage treks and very few trekkers get to see the hidden wonders of the valley of Jiva Nal.

For those fortunate enough to obtain permission, the journey begins in the Sainj valley from Neulli (the roadhead), on to Shakti (first campsite, 2,100 m), a pleasant trek of 22 km all along and up the river. Here, one leaves the Sainj on its right bank and climbs for seven hours in a northerly direction to Satogani thatch (3,700 m).

It’s a hard slog because there is no discernible track, the lush undergrowth reaches one’s armpits, and the tree cover gradually changes from broad leaves to conifers and then to the kharsu oak and hill bamboo, known as ‘nirgal’.

The world changes, however, once the ridge line is attained and the panorama of Satogani thatch lies spread out before one’s unbelieving eyes like a carpet of a million hues.

It’s a 4-kilometre meadow that would humble the tulip gardens of Srinagar: a flood of geraniums, poppies, primulas, geums, the cobra plant and the imperial brahm kamal, believed to be the favourite flower of goddess Parvati.