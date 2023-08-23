‘Planning’ for more disasters? 

Is this a mea culpa moment or is he passing the buck to his predecessors? For the fact is that any accountability must begin with the politicians and policymakers of the state who have been sanctioning and funding road projects on a scale that would impress even Mr. Gadkari, without any concern for geology, ecology or engineering principles, and without assessing the need for so many roads, especially the four-lane monstrosities.

The evidence of cupidity, stupidity and worse is now beginning to pile up faster than the silt in the Gobindsagar reservoir. The chief minister himself has said faulty four-laning of the Mandi–Kullu road has resulted in the flooding of the Larji HEP and stoppage of power generation for months. He has demanded compensation of Rs 650 crore from the NHAI.

It now emerges that while four-laning this stretch, the NHAI intruded four metres into the riverbed of the Beas! A criminal case of negligence and corruption has been filed against the NHAI and its contractor for the collapse of the Parwanoo–Solan highway.

The High Court has taken cognisance of the unscientific cutting of hills for road construction and has summoned the Attorney General of India to offer some explanations. The NHAI director has admitted that they have made many mistakes as they had no previous experience of building in the Himalayas, and that this has been a “learning experience” for them.

I wonder if this provides any solace to the thousands who have paid the price for being treated like guinea pigs by incompetent engineers with degrees from dubious institutes. Himachal’s best known environmental NGO, the Himalaya Niti Abhiyan, has written to the President of India protesting this kind of ‘development’ and demanding a high-powered committee to probe the causes for the multiple disasters.

It has maintained that hydel projects and road construction, with their consequential deforestation, weakening of the mountain strata, silting of rivers and raising of river beds, are the main reasons for the damage. It is now a proven fact that the destruction in Pandoh and lower Mandi, the market at Sainj, the village of Kasol have been caused by the sudden and belated discharge of waters from the Larji, Parbati III projects and the Pandohdam.