Record-breaking global warming leads to missing spring in India

Global mean temperatures have risen by more than 1.3 degrees Celsius since 1850, and set a new record in 2023, revealed a new analysis from Climate Central, a US-based organisation of climate scientists and researchers, which explains how temperatures in February have become warmer, leading to a missing spring season.

The data has been analysed from 1970 till now. Twelve out of the 34 states and UTs are witnessing the fastest-warming winter season now.

The primary cause of this warming is rising levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere from burning coal, oil, and natural gas.

The purpose of this analysis is to place India in the context of these global trends, with a focus on winter (December-February).

Climate Central calculated the monthly average temperature for 33 states and Union territories.

It focused on the period 1970-present as this is the period when most global warming has occurred and for which consistent data exists.

For each state or territory, Climate Central found the rate of warming for each month and each three-month meteorological season.

Warming rates are expressed as change in the state-average temperature since 1970.