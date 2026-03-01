Over 100 Madhya Pradesh residents stranded in Dubai, Sharjah airports

In the wake of escalating military conflict in the Middle East, over a hundred citizens of Madhya Pradesh find themselves stranded at Dubai and Sharjah airports, as flights to and from the Gulf region remain suspended following the US-Israeli strikes on Iran and Iran’s retaliatory attacks. The Congress party has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the immediate safety and return of all Indian nationals caught in the crisis.

State Congress chief Jitu Patwari took to X to highlight the plight of the stranded passengers, emphasising the growing anxiety among women, children, and families after multiple flight cancellations. “More than 100 citizens of Madhya Pradesh are stranded at Dubai and Sharjah airports due to the Israel-Iran war. Women, children, and family members have been in inconvenience for several hours, and their anxiety has increased after the cancellation of their flights,” Patwari tweeted.

The stranded passengers include residents from Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, and other districts of Madhya Pradesh. Many had arrived in Dubai with plans to connect through Sharjah to reach home.