Over 100 Madhya Pradesh residents stranded in Dubai, Sharjah airports
Jitu Patwari urges PM Modi to ensure quick return of stranded citizens, highlighting rising anxiety among women, children, and families
In the wake of escalating military conflict in the Middle East, over a hundred citizens of Madhya Pradesh find themselves stranded at Dubai and Sharjah airports, as flights to and from the Gulf region remain suspended following the US-Israeli strikes on Iran and Iran’s retaliatory attacks. The Congress party has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the immediate safety and return of all Indian nationals caught in the crisis.
State Congress chief Jitu Patwari took to X to highlight the plight of the stranded passengers, emphasising the growing anxiety among women, children, and families after multiple flight cancellations. “More than 100 citizens of Madhya Pradesh are stranded at Dubai and Sharjah airports due to the Israel-Iran war. Women, children, and family members have been in inconvenience for several hours, and their anxiety has increased after the cancellation of their flights,” Patwari tweeted.
The stranded passengers include residents from Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, and other districts of Madhya Pradesh. Many had arrived in Dubai with plans to connect through Sharjah to reach home.
Among them are numerous families, women, and children who faced last-minute cancellations, including the Air India Express flight IX-256 from Sharjah to Indore, originally scheduled to depart at 12:20 pm UAE time. Earlier flights on Saturday, IX-255 (Indore–Sharjah) and IX-256 (Sharjah–Indore), were also cancelled, leaving travelers in limbo.
The cancellations follow heightened regional tensions after Iran’s missile and drone strikes targeted multiple Gulf countries, including Qatar, Jordan, and Dubai, in retaliation for the joint US-Israel military campaign. A drone attack near Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, has further intensified security concerns, prompting airport authorities to suspend all flights indefinitely.
The Congress has called for Prime Minister Modi’s immediate intervention to ensure the safety of stranded Indians and expedite arrangements for their return home. Authorities in Madhya Pradesh and the Indian Ministry of External Affairs are being urged to closely coordinate with Gulf officials to manage the unfolding situation and provide relief to the affected citizens.
As anxieties mount among the stranded travelers, the appeal underscores the urgency of securing safe passage for Indian citizens caught in the midst of a rapidly escalating international crisis.
With IANS inputs
