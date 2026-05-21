Over 10,000 Kedarnath pilgrims rescued after massive landslide in Rudraprayag

Joint rescue teams safely evacuated 10,450 pilgrims stranded along the Kedarnath pilgrimage route in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district after a sudden landslide triggered by heavy rainfall blocked the highway near Munkatiya, officials said on Thursday.

According to officials, the landslide struck late Tuesday night between Sonprayag and Gaurikund, cutting off the main route used by thousands of pilgrims travelling to the Kedarnath shrine. Massive debris from the hillside blocked the highway, leaving a large number of vehicles and devotees stranded in the mountainous terrain.

The situation turned critical due to continuous rockfalls, heavy rain, darkness, and poor visibility, making rescue efforts extremely challenging.

The District Control Room (DCR) in Rudraprayag alerted the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) at around 9.16 pm, following which a rescue team from Sonprayag rushed to the site with emergency equipment.