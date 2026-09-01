Over 1.17 lakh bookings Central Railway’s Ganesh festival special trains

More than 1.17 lakh passengers have booked tickets on the reserved special trains announced by Central Railway to handle the increased travel demand for Ganesh Chaturthi, an official said on Monday.

Central Railway will operate 262 special train services from 9 September, connecting Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur with destinations across the coastal Konkan region and Goa. These will comprise 200 reserved and 62 unreserved services.

The reserved trains have recorded bookings from 1,17,682 passengers so far, the official said.

According to an official release, the 200 reserved services will include fully air-conditioned trains as well as services comprising air-conditioned, sleeper and general coaches.