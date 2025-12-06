South Central Railway runs special trains as IndiGo cancellations choke Hyderabad Airport

The SCR (South Central Railway) on Saturday announced the operation of four special trains to manage the sudden surge in passenger volume following large-scale cancellations of IndiGo flights from Hyderabad. The move came as travellers faced long queues, overcrowding and widespread disruption at RGIA (Rajiv Gandhi International Airport) after scores of flights were pulled from service.

In a release, the SCR said the special trains would run from Hyderabad to Chennai, Mumbai and Shalimar (Kolkata) to clear the extra rush generated by the cancellations. Railway officials said the decision was taken in coordination with airport authorities to provide immediate relief to stranded passengers who were unable to secure alternative air travel.

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd, which operates RGIA, said it had also tied up with the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation to support passengers affected by the ongoing disruptions. As part of the temporary arrangement, special TSRTC services were deployed from the airport on Saturday to help passengers return home or proceed to onward destinations.

“With passenger comfort and the current challenges in mind, this joint effort aims to offer a small but meaningful bit of relief for the passengers,” GMR said.

Airport sources confirmed that as many as 74 outbound IndiGo flights were cancelled on Saturday, alongside 70 incoming flights.