IndiGo’s overnight collapse triggers airfare anarchy, political storm

In the Lok Sabha, Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha warned that the cancellations had stranded not just ordinary flyers but parliamentarians themselves. “Several MPs are unable to reach their constituencies,” he said, adding that the government must explain why the impact of the new FDTL rules was not assessed beforehand.

Outside Parliament, Congress Alappuzha MP and general-secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal put out a sharp post on X, calling the situation “a clear consequence of the government sleeping at the wheel. This is what happens when you allow the creation of a duopoly and leave pricing to the mercy of algorithms”.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also criticised both the airline and the regulator, saying: “IndiGo and the DGCA should have anticipated the impact of the new rules and hired or trained more pilots. The public should not be paying the price.”

Government response: Assurances, but no control over fares

Responding in the Rajya Sabha, parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said the government was “aware of the inconvenience” and was “in touch with the airline”. He added that the civil aviation ministry would “examine all aspects” of the cancellations.

Civil aviation minister R.M. Naidu Kinjarapu later told reporters that the scale of the disruption was “unanticipated” and confirmed that the ministry had ordered a high-level review into the airline’s rostering crisis and the implementation of the new FDTL norms.