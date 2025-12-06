PIL in Supreme Court seeks probe into IndiGo’s ‘operational collapse’

In the wake of IndiGo Airlines’ unprecedented operational turmoil, a public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed before the Supreme Court of India, seeking urgent judicial intervention into what petitioners describe as a humanitarian crisis in India’s skies. The airline has reportedly cancelled over 1,000 flights in recent days, leaving thousands of passengers stranded and scrambling for answers.

Filed by the group ‘IndiGo All Passenger and Another’, through advocate Narendra Mishra, the plea paints a dramatic picture of chaos, asserting that the airline’s failures constitute a grave violation of citizens’ fundamental rights, including the right to life and dignity under Article 21 of the Constitution.

The petition details scenes at major airports that are almost cinematic in their severity: infants, senior citizens, and patients with urgent medical needs left without food, water, or rest areas, with emergency assistance reportedly sparse or absent. “The situation has transcended a mere contractual dispute between airline and consumer. It has become a matter of grave public injury,” the PIL states, describing the crisis as a national-level emergency.