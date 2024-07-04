Over 150 lawyers approach CJI over 'unprecedented' communication to vacation judges

More than 150 lawyers sent a representation to Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Thursday expressing concern over a purported internal communication from a district judge in Delhi asking vacation judges of trial courts to not pass a final order in pending cases during a court recess, calling it "unprecedented".

The representation assumes significance as it was sent in the wake of vacation judge Nyay Bindu granting bail to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on 20 June in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. The bail order was later stayed by Delhi High Court on the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) appeal.

“We are writing on behalf of the legal fraternity… regarding some unprecedented practices being witnessed in the Delhi High Court and the district courts of Delhi,” it said.

The communication signed by 157 lawyers said additional sessions judge Bindu had granted bail to Kejriwal while quoting the CJI that trial courts needed to make speedy and bold decisions so that higher courts are not clogged with cases.

“However, on the very next day, the ED challenged this order in the Delhi High Court. What makes this challenge extremely irregular is the fact that the challenge was done even before the Rouse Avenue Court order was uploaded (on the website),” the representation said.