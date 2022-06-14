Over 24 injured as balcony collapses in Bihar
More than 24 people were injured after a balcony collapsed in Hari Bari village of Bihar's Aurangabad district.
The incident occurred on Monday night when people were watching 'jaimala' ceremony (Part of marriage function) from the balcony of the bride's house, which was quite old.
Some of the injured persons were identified as Urmila Kunwar, Putul Devi, Sharmila Devi, Kiran Kumari, Usha Singh, Saraswati Devi, Randhir Singh and others.
Villagers carried out a rescue operation and the injured were rushed to hospital, from where five of them were referred to Magadh Medical College, Gaya.
The marriage party came from Deoria village of the district.
