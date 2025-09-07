Over 25 detained in Hazratbal emblem vandalism case
Omar Abdullah said the board should apologise, stressing that “government emblems belong in official institutions, not religious places”
More than two dozen people have been detained for questioning over the vandalisation of the Ashoka emblem at Srinagar’s Hazratbal shrine, officials said on Sunday, 7 September. Police acted after examining CCTV footage and videos of the incident, which took place following Friday congregational prayers.
“No one has been formally arrested so far, but several are being questioned,” a senior police official confirmed.
The controversy began when a plaque bearing the national emblem was installed inside the shrine on Thursday. Devotees objected, arguing that placing any symbol or figure within a mosque goes against Islamic principles of monotheism. The plaque was vandalised and removed the next day. Police have registered a case against unidentified persons.
The episode has triggered sharp political reactions. Opposition parties, including the NC, PDP, and CPI(M), accused J&K Waqf Board chief Darakshan Andrabi of hurting religious sentiments and demanded her removal.
Chief minister Omar Abdullah said the board should apologise, stressing that “government emblems belong in official institutions, not religious places”.
The BJP, meanwhile, condemned the defacement, calling it an attempt to stoke terrorism and separatism in the Valley. Andrabi herself demanded strict legal action, including the use of the Public Safety Act against those involved.
Abdullah criticised that stance, saying, “First they should admit their mistake. Instead, they are threatening people after playing with their sentiments.”
With PTI inputs
