Over 25 detained in Hazratbal emblem vandalism case

More than two dozen people have been detained for questioning over the vandalisation of the Ashoka emblem at Srinagar’s Hazratbal shrine, officials said on Sunday, 7 September. Police acted after examining CCTV footage and videos of the incident, which took place following Friday congregational prayers.

“No one has been formally arrested so far, but several are being questioned,” a senior police official confirmed.

The controversy began when a plaque bearing the national emblem was installed inside the shrine on Thursday. Devotees objected, arguing that placing any symbol or figure within a mosque goes against Islamic principles of monotheism. The plaque was vandalised and removed the next day. Police have registered a case against unidentified persons.