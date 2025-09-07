J&K CM offers prayers at Hazratbal mosque amid national emblem row

Amid a row over the placement of the national emblem on a plaque inside the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday, 6 September, joined devotees at the revered mosque on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi and offered prayers for peace and prosperity in the Union Territory.

An official spokesperson said Abdullah performed Magrib (evening) prayers at the shrine, which houses a relic of Prophet Muhammad, and later joined worshippers in witnessing the holy relic. Former chief minister Farooq Abdullah, advisor to the CM Nasir Aslam Wani, and Zadibal MLA Tanvir Sadiq were also present.

On the spiritually significant day, Abdullah prayed for “everlasting peace, communal harmony, and the well-being of the people of Jammu and Kashmir”.