Over 300 Indian fishermen evacuated from Iran via Armenia

More than 300 Indian fishermen stranded in Iran have been safely evacuated to India via Armenia, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar revealed on Saturday.

In a post on X, Jaishankar confirmed that 312 fishermen had returned home safely and thanked the Armenian government for facilitating their safe transit. He also acknowledged the support of his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan.

The latest evacuation follows the return of 345 Indian fishermen earlier this month, who were flown back to Chennai after being evacuated through Armenia. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India has now facilitated the return of more than 1,200 citizens from Iran amid the ongoing conflict in the region, with 996 of them travelling via Armenia.