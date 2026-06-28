Over 46,000 names deleted from Mizoram electoral rolls after SIR
Draft rolls to be published on 4 July as Election Commission examines concerns over voter growth in Chakma-dominated areas
More than 46,000 names have been removed from Mizoram's electoral rolls following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), a senior election official said on Sunday.
The exercise, which began on 20 May, concluded with the digitisation of all enumeration forms, Joint Chief Electoral Officer Ethel Rothangpuii said.
A total of 46,191 names were deleted from the electoral rolls due to death, permanent migration, duplicate enrolments and voters who could not be traced.
According to the official, 21,290 names were removed after the voters were found to be deceased, 8,352 people could not be traced, 13,992 had permanently migrated to other states or abroad, and 2,245 had duplicate enrolments.
Rothangpuii said 312 eligible voters declined to enrol or re-enrol during the exercise because of their religious beliefs. They had either figured in the 2025 electoral rolls or had relatives enrolled during the previous SIR.
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Following the revision, Mizoram's electorate stands at 8,28,877, or 94.72 per cent of the more than 8.75 lakh electors listed in the 2025 electoral rolls.
The draft electoral rolls will be published on 4 July. Electors will be able to file claims and objections between 5 July and 4 August.
The revision comes amid demands from the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) for a detailed verification of electoral rolls in Chakma-dominated areas of southern Mizoram.
Last week, the student organisation alleged a 121 per cent increase in the number of voters and the emergence of 97 new villages in the region.
Rothangpuii said the Election Commission was examining the concerns raised by the MZP.