Over 46,000 names deleted from Mizoram electoral rolls after SIR

More than 46,000 names have been removed from Mizoram's electoral rolls following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), a senior election official said on Sunday.

The exercise, which began on 20 May, concluded with the digitisation of all enumeration forms, Joint Chief Electoral Officer Ethel Rothangpuii said.

A total of 46,191 names were deleted from the electoral rolls due to death, permanent migration, duplicate enrolments and voters who could not be traced.

According to the official, 21,290 names were removed after the voters were found to be deceased, 8,352 people could not be traced, 13,992 had permanently migrated to other states or abroad, and 2,245 had duplicate enrolments.

Rothangpuii said 312 eligible voters declined to enrol or re-enrol during the exercise because of their religious beliefs. They had either figured in the 2025 electoral rolls or had relatives enrolled during the previous SIR.