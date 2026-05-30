ECI finds more ways to cull voters

Can an Indian citizen lose voting rights for having ‘six or more’ children? Apparently, yes, as Sonu Giri (35), a voter from Varanasi Cantonment discovered. Soon after the publication of the draft voter list on 6 January, the Election Commission of India (ECI) sent Sonu a notice asking him to respond to allegations that he had ‘six or more’ children. When the final voter list was released, Sonu Giri’s name had been deleted.

He is not the only one. National Herald studied voter lists from 20 booths across four polling stations — Hamidia Madrasa, Bajardiha (177); Goenka Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya, Assi Sangam (345); Markazi Madrasa Ansarul Uloom, Kazipura Khurd (15); and Kanya Primary and Upper Primary School, Shankuldhara (228) in the Varanasi Cantonment Assembly constituency and found large number of deletions on similar grounds.

Girijesh Kumar, 49, (Assi Sangam) received a notice citing ‘an age difference of less than 40 with grandparents’ and ‘having six or more children’.

Jitendra Maurya, 38, (Shankuldhara) received a notice citing ‘name discrepancy’ and ‘having six or more children’.

In the final list, Sonu, Girijesh, Jitendra and many other deleted voters were categorised as ‘Q’ — ‘disqualified’. Other deleted voters were coded: ‘E’ (expired), ‘S’ (shifted), ‘R’ (repeated/duplicated), ‘M’ (missing).

At Sonu Giri’s booth (Hamidia Madrasa), the EC deleted 150 names — 61 men and 89 women. Reasons included ‘non-mapping with the final SIR’ (91 voters) and ‘having six or more children’ (27).

At Goenka Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya, 187 voters — including 78 women — were deleted. The main reasons were ‘not mapped’ (102 voters), ‘grandparent age difference under 40 years’ (40) and ‘having six or more children’ (20).

At Kazipura Khurd, 114 voters (58 men and 56 women) were deleted, with 103 removed because they ‘could not be mapped with the final SIR’. At Kanya Primary and Upper Primary Girls’ School, 57 were deleted.

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On 28 June 2025, the ECI declared that under Article 326 of the Constitution, ‘only Indian citizens above the age of 18 and ordinarily resident in an assembly constituency are eligible to become voters’.