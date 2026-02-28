Over 47,000 names removed from Mamata Banerjee’s constituency in Bengal voter revision

More than 47,000 voters have been removed from the electoral roll in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Assembly constituency of Bhabanipur following the publication of the final list under West Bengal’s ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Figures released by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal on Saturday show that 47,111 names were deleted from the Bhabanipur constituency in south Kolkata.

In comparison, 10,994 names were struck off the rolls in Nandigram, the East Midnapore constituency represented by Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.