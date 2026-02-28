Over 47,000 names removed from Mamata Banerjee’s constituency in Bengal voter revision
Final electoral roll under Special Intensive Revision shows 11,000 deletions in Suvendu Adhikari’s seat
More than 47,000 voters have been removed from the electoral roll in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Assembly constituency of Bhabanipur following the publication of the final list under West Bengal’s ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
Figures released by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal on Saturday show that 47,111 names were deleted from the Bhabanipur constituency in south Kolkata.
In comparison, 10,994 names were struck off the rolls in Nandigram, the East Midnapore constituency represented by Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.
The data also indicate that further changes may follow. In Bhabanipur, documents relating to 14,154 voters remain under judicial scrutiny, meaning additional deletions could occur once the adjudication process is complete. In Nandigram, 8,819 cases are currently under review.
There was no immediate response from the Trinamool Congress regarding the scale of deletions in the Chief Minister’s constituency. However, Adhikari said the development would cause concern for the ruling party, suggesting that the reduction in voter numbers could influence the outcome of the Assembly elections due later this year.
In the 2021 Assembly polls, Banerjee contested from Nandigram but was defeated by Adhikari. She subsequently secured a return to the Assembly by winning a by-election from Bhabanipur, enabling her to continue as Chief Minister for a third consecutive term.
The publication of the revised voter list comes amid heightened political activity in the state ahead of the forthcoming elections.
With IANS inputs
