Over 7.43 lakh 'fake' MGNREGA job cards deleted in 2022-23, highest in UP

More than 7.43 lakh "fake" job cards under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) were deleted in 2022-23, of which over 2.96 lakh were in Uttar Pradesh alone, the Union government has said in the Lok Sabha.

In a written response to a question this week, minister of state for rural development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti shared data on fake job cards, which showed that 7,43,457 fake job cards were deleted in 2022-23 and 3,06,944 in 2021-22.

Uttar Pradesh accounted for the highest number of deletions on account of job cards being fake. As many as 67,937 fake job cards were deleted in Uttar Pradesh in 2021-23 and the number increased to a whopping 2,96,464 in 2022-23.

Odisha came second with 1,14,333 job cards being deleted in 2022-23 and 50,817 in 2021-22. In Madhya Pradesh, 27,859 fake job cards were deleted in the last fiscal and 95,209 in 2021-22. The corresponding figures for Bihar was 80,203 and 27,062. In Jharkhand, 70,673 job cards were deleted in 2022-23 and 23,528 the previous year.

In Andhra Pradesh, while the number of deleted fake job cards was 1,833 in 2021-22, it increased manifold to 46,662 in the last fiscal. Rajasthan saw deletion of 45,646 fake job cards in 2022-23 and 14,782 in 2021-22.