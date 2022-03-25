Over Rs 4352.49 crore doled out to ineligible farmers under PM-KISAN scheme, reveals Centre

The Union government has revealed that more than Rs 4352.49 crore has been transferred to ineligible beneficiaries under the PM KISAN scheme. This is a 68 per cent increase from February 2022, when the government stated that Rs 2,589.23 crore had been transferred to ineligible farmers since the inception of the scheme in December 2018.

Agriculture Minister Narender Singh Tomar, in response to questions posed by Congress MP Suresh Narayan Dhanorkar, added that only Rs 296.67 crore had been recovered from ineligible beneficiaries. The government also admitted that linking Aadhaar details with PM-Kisan cannot and will not stop such fraudulent transfers.

“Aadhaar authentication, though increases the probability of the beneficiary being eligible, it does not guarantee it as there are other reasons such as the exclusion criteria of the scheme which can render a beneficiary ineligible despite being Aadhaar authenticated,” said Tomar in the response.

He said an SOP has been devised and circulated to states for getting refunds from ineligible beneficiaries and return of funds to the government.