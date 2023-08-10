Owaisi attacks government over Manipur, Haryana violence in Parliament

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday sought to know from Union Home Minister Amit Shah - who spoke about 'Quit India' movement in the Lok Sabha - whether he knew the fact that the name of the movement was given by a Muslim.

Participating in the discussion on the no-confidence motion, Owaisi said, "Our home minister was talking about 'Quit India' yesterday. If he knows that the word 'Quit India' was coined by a Muslim, he will not use this word. I want to say that the kind of politics you are doing will harm the country. I want to ask the prime minister if Hindutva is more important than the country."

He also raised the issue of Haryana violence, saying that an atmosphere of hate was being created in the country and Muslims were being targetted in Nuh.

On Manipur, he said that women were being raped there and law and order had collapsed, but why wasn't chief minister N. Biren Singh removed.