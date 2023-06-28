Owaisi attacks PM on Uniform Civil Code

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for favouring a Uniform Civil Code, alleging that he wants to target Muslims and bring in a 'Hindu Civil Code'.

He also hit out at the Prime Minister over his remarks in Madhya Pradesh on Triple Talaq and Pasmanda Muslims.

"India's Prime Minister is now talking about Uniform Civil Code. Are you going to snatch away pluralism, diversity in the name of Uniform Civil Code?" he told reporters here when asked about Modi's comments at a gathering of BJP workers in Bhopal.

"...he (PM) is not talking about Uniform Civil Code. He is talking about 'Hindu Civil Code'. (They) will treat all Islamic references of practices as illegal and the Prime Minister will protect Hindu practices under the law," he said.

Observing that the BJP has 300 MPs, he said he "challenges" if the 'Hindu Undivided Family" (HUF) would be abolished and whether he would be able to do so.