Owaisi condemns demolition of mosque in UP, questions constitutional guarantee of religious freedom

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday condemned the demolition of a mosque inside the Saharanpur Collectorate premises in Uttar Pradesh and questioned whether the constitutional guarantee of freedom of religion applies to Muslims.

The mosque, which officials described as illegally constructed, was demolished early Saturday, according to the administration.

Owaisi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP, the RSS and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath harbour animosity towards mosques.

He claimed the mosque had been functioning since 1911 or earlier and was built on land privately donated by a Muslim individual. According to Owaisi, it remained in use until September 2026.

He said the District Magistrate had issued an order about one-and-a-half months ago stating that the structure was not a mosque and directing its removal. The matter was subsequently taken to court, but the lower court did not grant a stay, he said.

Questioning the timing of the demolition, Owaisi asked why the structure was brought down at around 5 am on Saturday instead of waiting for the matter to be heard by higher courts.

He alleged that the BJP-led state government did not want the case to reach higher courts because it knew it was "in the wrong".