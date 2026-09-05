Owaisi condemns demolition of mosque in UP, questions constitutional guarantee of religious freedom
AIMIM chief alleges mosque was demolished in Saharanpur early Saturday despite the matter being taken to court
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday condemned the demolition of a mosque inside the Saharanpur Collectorate premises in Uttar Pradesh and questioned whether the constitutional guarantee of freedom of religion applies to Muslims.
The mosque, which officials described as illegally constructed, was demolished early Saturday, according to the administration.
Owaisi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP, the RSS and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath harbour animosity towards mosques.
He claimed the mosque had been functioning since 1911 or earlier and was built on land privately donated by a Muslim individual. According to Owaisi, it remained in use until September 2026.
He said the District Magistrate had issued an order about one-and-a-half months ago stating that the structure was not a mosque and directing its removal. The matter was subsequently taken to court, but the lower court did not grant a stay, he said.
Questioning the timing of the demolition, Owaisi asked why the structure was brought down at around 5 am on Saturday instead of waiting for the matter to be heard by higher courts.
He alleged that the BJP-led state government did not want the case to reach higher courts because it knew it was "in the wrong".
Owaisi further accused the Uttar Pradesh government and the chief minister of acting unconstitutionally, alleging that several mosques had been demolished and graveyards destroyed in the region.
"We want to ask the BJP, CM Adityanath and the prime minister, does the constitutional guarantee of freedom of religion, framed by Babasaheb Ambedkar in the Constitution of India, not apply to Muslims," he said.
He also alleged that the administration carried out the demolition in the early hours "like thieves".
Owaisi questioned what message the demolition sent to the country and the world and asked whether freedom of religion and the rule of law had effectively ended in Uttar Pradesh.
He claimed that legal principles including Waqf by User and adverse possession were in favour of the mosque and alleged that its demolition was part of a conspiracy to weaken the Constitution.
The AIMIM chief also said the demolition would not benefit the chief minister electorally and alleged that mosques were being targeted wherever the BJP was in power.
He appealed to those managing the mosque to challenge the demolition in higher courts and said the AIMIM was ready to assist them.