Owaisi brothers no less patriotic than Modi and Shah, says Revanth Reddy

Telangana chief minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday defended AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and his younger brother, MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, saying they were no less patriotic than Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.

Speaking after inaugurating a bridge in Hyderabad, Reddy said he completely rejected suggestions that the Owaisi brothers were opposed to the country.

The chief minister recalled that Asaduddin Owaisi had joined him and other Congress leaders at a rally held in solidarity with Indian soldiers during Operation Sindoor and had prayed for the country’s victory.

While political differences and criticism were legitimate, nobody could question the patriotism of the AIMIM leaders, he said.

“They are patriots. I would like to say with emphasis, with responsibility, as chief minister, they are no less in patriotism compared to Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. In safeguarding the country, they will never step back. It could be different politics,” Reddy said.

He noted that the AIMIM leaders may have campaigned against Modi, Shah and even the Congress in elections, but said political competition was a normal part of the electoral process.

Reddy also accused the opposition BRS and BJP of attempting to obstruct the Telangana government’s Musi Rejuvenation project. He said the initiative was aimed at transforming the riverfront and promoting a night-time economy in Hyderabad, which would create employment opportunities for members of the local Muslim community.