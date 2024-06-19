Owaisi hits out at NDA govt over NEET issue, demands 'SC-monitored re-exam'

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday hit out at the NDA government at the Centre over the alleged irregularities in NEET and demanded a Supreme Court-monitored re-examination.

Addressing a public meeting at Darussalam, the party's headquarters, on Tuesday, he claimed that the "NEET exam has become a joke."

Taking a dig at Narendra Modi's interaction with students ahead of board exams, he alleged that the prime minister has "destroyed" students' future and shattered their parents' dreams.

The medical entrance examination National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET-UG, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), was held on 5 May across 4,750 centres, with around 24 lakh candidates taking part. The results were announced on 4 June.

There have been allegations of question paper leaks in states such as Bihar and other irregularities in the exam. The allegations have led to protests in several cities and filing of petitions in several high courts as well as the Supreme Court.

Owaisi said, "Have some shame, BJP people. Twenty-four lakh children (appeared for the exam). You are saying we will conduct a re-exam for only 1,500 and take away grace marks. There should be a total re-exam. The NTA is nonsense. Its head is an RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) man from Madhya Pradesh," he said.

The AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) demands the Modi government conduct a re-exam for NEET and the Supreme Court should monitor it, he added.