Oxygen level in Coimbatore water bodies rise after sewage treatment, more plants in offing

The Coimbatore corporation authorities are mulling increasing the number of Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) in more water bodies in the city to raise the Oxygen level.

The move comes after the Oxygen level in two water bodies where the STPs were installed increased.

In 2018, the Coimbatore corporation had installed STP of one Million litres per day (MLD) at Periyankulam and Valankulam.

It resulted in bringing down the Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) and E Coli bacteria content in water.