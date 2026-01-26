Padma Bhushan for Koshyari an insult to Maharashtra, say Congress, Sena

The decision to award the Padma Bhushan to former Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has ignited a storm of criticism from political leaders across the state. Koshyari, who served as governor from September 2019 to February 2023, faced numerous controversies during his tenure, including allegations of overreach, undermining the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, and making remarks deemed disrespectful to revered Maharashtra icons.

Congress leaders Harshwardhan Sapkal and Varsha Gaikwad condemned the Padma Bhushan announcement, accusing Koshyari of insulting the constitutional office and humiliating Maharashtra’s people. Sapkal revealed that he himself had declined an award in Pune to avoid any association with Koshyari.

Gaikwad accused the BJP of a pattern of insulting Maharashtra’s leaders and called Koshyari’s honour an affront to the state. She alleged that Koshyari had earlier made remarks disrespectful to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule.

"Honouring such a person with a Padma award is an insult to Maharashtra," she said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut went further, accusing Koshyari of “murdering democracy and the Constitution” by orchestrating the downfall of the MVA government. Raut urged even allies within the Maharashtra government to denounce the Union government’s decision. He noted the Supreme Court had flagged Koshyari’s illegal actions during his governorship and criticised his disrespectful references to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and social reformers Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule.

Koshyari’s legacy as governor is marred by conflict with the state government, including his refusal to fill 12 Legislative Council vacancies despite recommendations, and controversy over comments calling Shivaji Maharaj “an icon of the olden times.” Critics argue that awarding such a figure with one of India’s highest civilian honours undermines constitutional values and Maharashtra’s cultural pride.

