Padma Shri awardee Mogulaiah turns daily wager to fulfil basic needs

Darshanam Mogulaiah, the 73-year-old artiste who was honoured with the Padma Shri award two years ago for reinventing the rare musical instrument kinnera, was recently found working as a daily wager at a construction site at Turkayamjal near Hyderabad.

The post-award grant of Rs 1 crore in cash from the Telangana government on his family exigencies, leaving the artiste struggling to fulfil his basic needs.

The father of nine children expressed his struggle, citing medical expenses for his son and the discontinuation of a Rs 10,000 monthly honorarium.

"One of my sons suffers from seizures. For medicines, I need Rs 7,000 per month only for myself. Then there are medical tests and other expenses," Mogulaiah told TOI.

"What's worse, when I approached the government offices for help, many people clicked photos with me and circulated them saying I am begging for existence. It is really painful," Mogulaiah informed TOI.