Regional and electoral push for Padma awards this year

The Padma Awards, announced annually on the eve of Republic Day for exceptional service (Padma Vibhushan), distinguished service of a higher order (Padma Bhushan) and distinguished service (Padma Shri), this year point to an unmistakable political bias in an election year. The large number of recipients from southern states and from the OBC, SC and ST communities point to the BJP’s political outreach to these sections.

The awards have very often invited criticism and charges of bias. When hotelier Sant Singh Chatwal was chosen during the UPA years, the opposition wrote a letter to the prime minister questioning the choice. The choice of PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's national security advisor Brajesh Mishra by the UPA government, too, raised eyebrows.

Similarly, in 2022 when the Modi government nominated former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya and Ghulam Nabi Azad, who was still in the Congress, it created a flutter. Bhattacharya eventually declined the award, while Azad accepted it with gratitude and joined the BJP soon thereafter.

There are others who have declined the awards in the past, notable among them being historian Romila Thapar, journalist Khushwant Singh. and bureaucrat P.N. Haksar.

In a column in The Week, Sanjaya Baru, former media advisor to PM Manmohan Singh, wrote that he had become increasingly cynical about the awards after observing "the kind of lobbying that used to go on".