Guess why slavery persists in India

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi exhorts Indians to shed their 'gulami ki mansikta (slavish mindset)', he is referring to our so-called colonial hangover, and evidently not to the entitled Indians, affluent landlords and high-powered moneylenders who enslave, for all intents and purposes, the poor and dispossessed among their own fellow Indians.

Take for example the Katkari tribals who do not even dwell in some forgotten corner of the country but just 84 km out of Mumbai, the financial capital of India, and home to Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest person, with a net worth of $94.3 billion (about Rs 7.8 trillion).

The Mid-Day newspaper ran a campaign on how the impoverished Katkaris have been ruthlessly exploited over the years by landlords and brick-kiln owners from whom they borrowed money mainly to buy food. For context, the 2023 Global Hunger Index ranked India at 111 out of 125 countries, behind Sri Lanka (60), Nepal (69), Bangladesh (81) and Pakistan (102).

Mid-Day quotes a yet-to-be-released government survey that found as many as 95 per cent of Katkari households saddled with an average debt of Rs 14,000. There are instances of tribals, unable to repay their debts, being forced into life-long bonded labour. The loans in this exploitative system accrue usurious interest and extend across generations, but the lenders, often politically connected, get away.

Debt bondage is one of the most prevalent forms of modern slavery, and it persists in many parts of India. It persists because of crushing poverty and entrenched socio-economic inequities and caste prejudices. Pointing out that government officials avoid visiting these areas to witness first-hand the humiliation these tribal people are subjected to by their captors, Mid-Day reports that ‘some of these enslaved tribals have been rescued by NGO workers and social activists, not (government) officials’.

In the absence of government assistance, they have not, however, been rehabilitated, the report adds.