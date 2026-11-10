Padma Shri sitar maestro Pandit Manilal Nag dies at 87 in Kolkata

Padma Shri-winning sitar maestro Pandit Manilal Nag dies at 87 in Kolkata due to age-related ailments

Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari pays tribute, calling his death the end of an era in Indian classical music

A celebrated exponent of the Bishnupur gharana, Nag received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2001 and Padma Shri in 2020

Renowned sitar maestro and Padma Shri awardee Pandit Manilal Nag, a distinguished exponent of the Bishnupur gharana, died in Kolkata on Monday night due to age-related ailments. He was 87.

Nag breathed his last at a private hospital in the city, marking the end of a remarkable musical journey spanning several decades.

Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari expressed grief over the veteran musician's demise, describing it as the end of an era in Indian classical music.

In a social media post, Adhikari paid tribute to Nag, calling him a towering figure and a proud torchbearer of West Bengal's historic Bishnupur gharana.