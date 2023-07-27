Pak Senate approves Army Act amendment to impose 5-year jail term for disclosing 'sensitive information'

Pakistan's Senate on Thursday passed a bill to amend the Pakistan Army Act, 1952 which proposes up to five years in jail for anyone who discloses sensitive information about the country's security and army.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif moved the bill titled “Pakistan Army (Amendment) Act, 2023” amidst the government's efforts to prosecute former prime minister Imran Khan on the 'cypher' issue.

The proposed bill states that a person who makes an unauthorised disclosure of information obtained in an official capacity for the security and benefit of Pakistan will be punished with rigorous imprisonment for up to five years.

A person making a disclosure with the permission of the chief of army staff or an authorised officer will not be punished, it said.

It also stated that anyone who discloses information against the interests of the country and the Pakistan Army will be dealt with under the Official Secrets Act and the Army Act, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.