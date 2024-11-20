Palakkad: CPI(M) puts out provocative ad about UDF’s Sandeep Varier

Political tension in Palakkad escalated on Tuesday, 19 November, as the CPI(M) published a provocative newspaper advertisement targeting the United Democratic Front (UDF), with a particular focus on Sandeep Varier. Titled ‘Sarin Tharangam (Sarin Wave)’, the ad highlights Varier’s shift from the BJP to the Congress as well as his past connections with the RSS.

The by-poll in Palakkad was necessitated by Shafi Parambil's resignation after his election to the Lok Sabha from Vadakkara.

The CPI(M) published the controversial ad in two newspapers linked to prominent Sunni factions. The advertisement, which includes old statements and Facebook posts of Varier's, appeared in Siraj, the mouthpiece of the Sunni Kanthapuram group, and Suprabhatam, associated with the Samastha community.

Notably, the ad was not published in Desabhimani, the official publication of the CPI(M).

The ad seems aimed specifically at Sandeep Varier, who recently joined the Congress, and includes screenshots of his social media posts during his BJP tenure.

One portion of the ad reads: ‘The communal propaganda endorsed by Sandeep Varier on social media and channels was frightening. His posts rivalled even Sasikala (Hindu Aikyavedi leader) in terms of anti-minority views. Congress has taken in this pot of communal poison while expelling P. Sarin, a truly secular person.’

The ad’s alleged communal tone, clearly aimed at a specific community, has sparked sharp reactions. Varier himself accused the CPI(M) of publishing the ad with BJP funding.

Palakkad Congress candidate Rahul Mamkootathil dismissed the CPI(M)’s tactics, suggesting that the party was underestimating the political awareness of the community if it thought such statements could provoke them.

The timing of the advertisement, published just ahead of the Palakkad by-poll, has stirred further political controversy.