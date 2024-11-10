Kerala: All eyes on Palakkad as Congress strives to retain seat

If Rahul Mamkootathil, the Congress candidate making his debut from the Palakkad assembly seat in Kerala, is deemed the favourite to win, it has a lot to do with anti-incumbency against the LDF (Left Democratic Front) government, and Vadakara Congress MP Shafi Parambil. Having won Palakkad thrice and narrowly defeated 'Metro Man' E. Sreedharan in 2021, Parambil is campaigning for young state Youth Congress president Mamkootathil as if he himself were in the fray.

Parambil defeated the LDF’s K.K. Shailaja, the state's formidable former health minister, in the Lok Sabha election earlier this year, and is exerting himself to ensure another Congress victory from Palakkad, in part as preparation for the next assembly election due in 2026.

The contest, however, promises to be close. Since 2016, the BJP has been the runner-up in Palakkad, with Sobha Surendran garnering 29.08 per cent of the votes in 2016 and Sreedharan polling 35.34 per cent in 2021. It was by 3,859 votes that Sreedharan lost to Parambil last time.

The BJP also controls the municipality in Palakkad. The only other municipality controlled by the BJP in Kerala is Pandalam, the epicentre of the Sabarimala stir in 2018. The BJP candidate, its state general-secretary C. Krishnakumar, however, faces opposition from lobbies within the party after having lost the Lok Sabha election.

Another factor which is making the triangular contest in Palakkad riveting is the active participation of the RSS, with several observers claiming that this is the first time the organisation has openly campaigned in the state. “RSS volunteers have been going around meeting people and campaigning for at least four weeks now. And their booth-level work on polling day may be crucial,” a local observer felt.