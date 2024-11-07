Kerala: Palakkad hotel raid sparks heated battle ahead of by-polls

A blue trolley bag seen in CCTV footage at a hotel in Palakkad, Kerala, has become the centre of a heated political controversy ahead of the 20 November byelections. The state's Left Democratic Front (LDF) claims the bag contained black money, allegedly channelled by the Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) to sway voters. In contrast, Congress leaders have dismissed the allegations as baseless and exaggerated.

Rahul Mamkootathil, the Congress candidate from Palakkad, rejected accusations that his assistant Feni Ninan brought black money to the hotel in the trolley bag. At a press conference, Mamkootathil placed the bag on a table and challenged anyone to prove it had contained money.

“The bag only contained personal items, including clothes,” he said. “I’ve stayed at this hotel for several days and met the media here. I invite anyone to prove there was even a single rupee in that bag. I am open to any inspection,” he said. Mamkootathil also called for the release of CCTV footage from the hotel and Asma Tower in Kozhikode, where he claims the bag was opened in a boardroom to check the clothes.

Mamkootathil further questioned the logic of the allegations, pointing out that as a candidate with minimal campaign material, he could have used any funds for more posters. “If I had this much money, I would have more posters,” he remarked.

The Congress party insists that the bag, containing a change of clothes, belonged to Mamkootathil, who took it to Kozhikode. However, LDF candidate P. Sarin has questioned the need for a trolley bag on such a short visit, suggesting it raised suspicions. Mamkootathil responded, “Carrying extra clothes was a precaution. Do I really need to justify my luggage to CPI(M) leaders?”