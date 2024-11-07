Kerala: Palakkad hotel raid sparks heated battle ahead of by-polls
Ruling LDF accuses Congress leaders of stashing 'black money', police rule out further investigation
A blue trolley bag seen in CCTV footage at a hotel in Palakkad, Kerala, has become the centre of a heated political controversy ahead of the 20 November byelections. The state's Left Democratic Front (LDF) claims the bag contained black money, allegedly channelled by the Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) to sway voters. In contrast, Congress leaders have dismissed the allegations as baseless and exaggerated.
Rahul Mamkootathil, the Congress candidate from Palakkad, rejected accusations that his assistant Feni Ninan brought black money to the hotel in the trolley bag. At a press conference, Mamkootathil placed the bag on a table and challenged anyone to prove it had contained money.
“The bag only contained personal items, including clothes,” he said. “I’ve stayed at this hotel for several days and met the media here. I invite anyone to prove there was even a single rupee in that bag. I am open to any inspection,” he said. Mamkootathil also called for the release of CCTV footage from the hotel and Asma Tower in Kozhikode, where he claims the bag was opened in a boardroom to check the clothes.
Mamkootathil further questioned the logic of the allegations, pointing out that as a candidate with minimal campaign material, he could have used any funds for more posters. “If I had this much money, I would have more posters,” he remarked.
The Congress party insists that the bag, containing a change of clothes, belonged to Mamkootathil, who took it to Kozhikode. However, LDF candidate P. Sarin has questioned the need for a trolley bag on such a short visit, suggesting it raised suspicions. Mamkootathil responded, “Carrying extra clothes was a precaution. Do I really need to justify my luggage to CPI(M) leaders?”
Mamkootathil also accepted a challenge from CPI(M) state secretary M.V. Govindan to undergo a lie-detector test to settle the matter, extending the invitation to other political figures, including CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP A.A. Rahim and state minister for local self-governments and excise M.B. Rajesh.
CCTV footage released
Following the midnight raid at the hotel, the CPI(M) released CCTV footage showing Ninan entering with the blue trolley bag between 10.00-11.00 pm and 11.30 pm, heading to a room, and later exiting with the bag, which remains visible throughout.
It also captures Congress leaders Shafi Parambil, V.K. Sreekandan, and Jyothikumar Chamakkala entering and briefly conversing in the hotel hallway. Mamkootathil and Parambil are seen leaving the room and talking to Chamakkala before Mamkootathil exits.
Despite the footage, the police have not filed a case regarding the raid, as no evidence of black money was found. However, a case has been opened related to the altercations during the raid, which is under investigation.
Congress protest
In response to the raid, the Congress organised a march to the SP office, protesting the search of hotel rooms where female Congress leaders were staying. Hundreds, including UDF MPs, MLAs, and senior leaders, participated. Police set up barricades to block the protesters, leading to clashes as some activists attempted to scale them.
Kerala Pradesh Congress president K. Sudhakaran, who led the protest, demanded the removal of officers involved in the raid and threatened legal action against the police. He also declared that Mamkootathil would win the Palakkad bypoll by a margin twice that of the expected result. "No one has generated black money like (chief minister) Pinarayi (Vijayan) has," he stated.
Meanwhile, BJP state president K. Surendran suggested that the alleged black money was not seized owing to a police tip-off, claiming that those involved were alerted beforehand.
Raid and its political fallout
The controversy began early on Wednesday after police conducted a midnight search of the hotel, acting on suspicions that funds were being used to influence the Palakkad byelection. Despite an extensive search, no money was found, but the incident has inflamed political tensions.
The UDF has decided to use the raid as a campaign tool, with Mamkootathil engaging directly with voters to frame the raid as an orchestrated attack by the CPI(M). In response, the CPI(M) has vowed to handle the situation carefully, using it to highlight what it claims are the UDF’s illicit activities.
With the police confirming that no further investigation is needed, Mamkootathil is likely to focus on voter engagement, addressing local issues, and responding to political criticism, particularly regarding the police’s decision to end the investigation.
Meanwhile, addressing a protest organised by the DYFI in Palakkad city, LDF-supported Independent candidate Dr P. Sarin suggested that the full details of the raid and the "trolley bag controversy" would eventually be revealed, urging the UDF to focus on real issues and to highlight the development they have brought to the constituency over the past 13 years.
Kerala Police raid and allegations of black money
The raid at the hotel in Palakkad, where several Congress leaders were staying on the night of 5 November, began at around 12.15 am and continued into the early hours of Wednesday, involving a large police team from both North and South stations. Congress leaders, including Shanimol Usman and Bindu Krishna, were staying at the hotel at the time.
In response, Mamkootathil went live on Facebook early Wednesday morning, addressing the allegations and clarifying his whereabouts. "BJP and CPI(M) supporters are spreading rumours that Congress leaders arrived at a hotel in Palakkad with trolley bags full of money," he said. "They’re even claiming I was dropped off with a trolley bag. But I am in Kozhikode, and my trolley bag contains only clothes for two days. I came here to meet Kanthapuram Ustad," he added, referring to a prominent religious leader.
Mamkootathil also addressed the police search of Congress leaders' rooms, explaining that all leaders fully cooperated. The only delay occurred when Shanimol Usman requested a female officer to be present for the search of her room, as she was staying alone. Once the female officers arrived, the search proceeded, and no evidence was found.
“This is just another example of the CPI(M)-BJP alliance at work,” Mamkootathil said. “The CPI(M) claims they searched BJP leaders’ rooms, while the BJP says they searched CPI(M) leaders’ rooms. Why is there no issue with the search of CPI(M) rooms by the BJP, and vice versa? If someone can walk into a hotel with a trolley bag full of money, where is the police’s role in this?”