Rift in Kerala BJP: Varier falls back from Palakkad campaign, cites humiliation

Amidst an intensified campaign for the by-election for the Palakkad assembly seat, trouble appears to be brewing within the BJP as party leader Sandeep Varier announced on 4 November, Monday, his decision not to campaign for chosen candidate C. Krishnakumar, claiming that he had been "humiliated" by the party.

Varier raised a banner of protest, stating that he felt humiliated and consistently ignored by the party, even about campaign events for the by-election.

Speaking to reporters, Varier, who hails from Ottappalam in Palakkad district, said that the party’s top leadership could have easily resolved the issue with a simple phone call.

"I am a BJP worker, but I will not go to Palakkad (for the by-election campaign) as I have been constantly ignored and humiliated," he said.

The by-election for the Palakkad assembly seat, originally scheduled for 13 November, has been rescheduled to 20 November due to the famous Kalpathi Ratholsavam festival. The by-polls for the Chelakkara assembly and Wayanad Lok Sabha seats will proceed as originally scheduled on 13 November.

Earlier, in a Facebook post, Varier said Krishnakumar, who is the state general secretary of the party, had not come to pay his last respects when Varier's mother passed away two years ago.