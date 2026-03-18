Palam fire: Neighbours recount frantic rescue attempts, allege delays

Neighbours of the family killed in a devastating fire in Delhi’s Palam area on Wednesday described frantic, ultimately futile attempts to rescue those trapped inside, even as some alleged that malfunctioning firefighting equipment delayed the operation.

The blaze gutted the multi-storey building near Ram Chowk Market, close to Palam Metro station, killing nine members of the family — including three children — and injuring three others.

The structure housed a cloth and cosmetics showroom on the ground and first floors, while the family of the owner Rajender Kashyap lived on the upper floors.

According to locals, a flower seller first spotted the fire at around 6.30 am and alerted residents. Police said information about the blaze reached the Palam Village police station at 7.04 am, after which emergency teams were dispatched.

Kamal, a school cab driver, said nearly 40 people — including residents and firefighters — tried to break open the showroom shutter to reach those trapped. The shutter now lies mangled, with charred electrical wiring hanging loose.

He alleged that the fire brigade faced technical issues upon arrival. “When the fire brigade arrived, it was unable to operate its equipment due to a malfunction in the pressure system. Had the equipment worked on time, some people would have been saved,” he said.

Residents said repeated attempts were made to reach those inside before additional fire tenders arrived. Fire officials said a total of 30 fire tenders were deployed.