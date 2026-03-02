Palghar gas leak: 2,600 evacuated, 3 persons complain of eye irritation

A major leak of hazardous oleum gas at a chemical unit in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Monday forced the evacuation of more than 2,600 people — including 1,600 school students — while three individuals reported minor eye irritation, as per the official version.

The leak occurred at around 2.00 pm at a unit of Bhageria Industries Ltd in the Boisar MIDC area on Mumbai’s outskirts. Oleum — also known as fuming sulphuric acid — escaped from a 2,500-litre day tank, releasing a dense cloud of white fumes that spread rapidly due to strong winds.

Authorities said the toxic plume affected areas within a five-kilometre radius, triggering panic among residents and workers in the surrounding industrial belt.

The incident comes less than a year after an August 2025 nitrogen gas leak at a pharmaceutical unit in Tarapur MIDC killed four workers and left two critically ill, triggering legal action and renewed scrutiny of industrial safety in the region.

Palghar district collector Dr Indu Rani Jakhar, who is personally monitoring the situation, said the district’s disaster management plan was activated immediately.

“The leakage occurred from a 2,500-litre capacity oleum day tank. Due to the wind direction, the smoke spread to surrounding areas, impacting a radius of approximately 5 kilometres,” the administration said in a press release.