Palghar gas leak: 2,600 evacuated, 3 persons complain of eye irritation
Fresh scare in Tarapur MIDC less than a year after fatal gas leak killed four workers
A major leak of hazardous oleum gas at a chemical unit in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Monday forced the evacuation of more than 2,600 people — including 1,600 school students — while three individuals reported minor eye irritation, as per the official version.
The leak occurred at around 2.00 pm at a unit of Bhageria Industries Ltd in the Boisar MIDC area on Mumbai’s outskirts. Oleum — also known as fuming sulphuric acid — escaped from a 2,500-litre day tank, releasing a dense cloud of white fumes that spread rapidly due to strong winds.
Authorities said the toxic plume affected areas within a five-kilometre radius, triggering panic among residents and workers in the surrounding industrial belt.
The incident comes less than a year after an August 2025 nitrogen gas leak at a pharmaceutical unit in Tarapur MIDC killed four workers and left two critically ill, triggering legal action and renewed scrutiny of industrial safety in the region.
Palghar district collector Dr Indu Rani Jakhar, who is personally monitoring the situation, said the district’s disaster management plan was activated immediately.
“The leakage occurred from a 2,500-litre capacity oleum day tank. Due to the wind direction, the smoke spread to surrounding areas, impacting a radius of approximately 5 kilometres,” the administration said in a press release.
As a precautionary measure, 1,600 students from Tarapur Vidyamandir were evacuated. More than 1,000 workers from Bhageria Industries and nearby firms were also moved to safer locations.
Emergency response teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) and the Fire Brigade initially faced difficulties accessing the site due to the heavy concentration of fumes.
“Due to the high smoke concentration in affected areas, response teams were facing difficulties in reaching the exact location of the leak,” the official release noted.
Chemical experts and NDRF personnel later identified the source and entered the premises using self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA). Sandbags were deployed around the leaking tank to help suppress the fumes.
At least three people reported minor eye irritation and are receiving treatment at nearby hospitals, officials said.
District superintendent of police Yatish Deshmukh, who visited the site, urged residents not to panic, assuring that authorities were taking all necessary measures. Collector Jakhar appealed to citizens to remain indoors and follow official instructions. “The situation is being constantly monitored in coordination with all departments concerned. Citizens should not believe in rumours,” she said.
With PTI inputs
