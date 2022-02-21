Pan masala trader gunned down in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Vijendra Chaudhary, the deceased's uncle said: "After closing the shop, he returned home around 9 p.m. on Sunday. As soon as he entered the house, the accused, who were probably following him, barged inside and fired upon Govind Kumar indiscriminately. He sustained multiple gunshot injuries and died during the treatment."



"There is complete lawlessness in the city. Hence, crime cases frequently take place here. The criminals used to demand extortion from traders and industrialists in the city. The criminals should be arrested and speedy trial be held," Chaudhary said.