Panama Papers: ED seizes over Rs 41-cr valued prime real estate of Zavareh Poonawalla

Dubbed the 'Panama Papers', an investigation of a stockpile of records from Panamanian legal firm Mossack Fonseca by Washington-based International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) in 2016 had named several world leaders and celebrities who allegedly stashed away money abroad in offshore companies.



Investigators have said not all people whose name figured in this list were offenders.



The ED found that funds remitted by Zavareh Poonawalla and his family members were utilised by Stallast Limited to "purchase" four apartments in the Paddington area of central London. Multiple FEMA contraventions were seen in these transactions, it alleged.



The ED said besides "mis-declarations" in remittances, Zavareh Poonawalla and his family members also "wrongly" claimed these investments as foreign portfolio investments. In reality, the foreign entity was completely controlled by them and thus, they did overseas direct investment in a foreign wholly owned subsidiary without due permission of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the agency said.