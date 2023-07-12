Panchayat Polls: Trinamool set for thumping majority; close contest for second spot

With counting of votes for the panchayat elections in West Bengal still underway on Tuesday, the trend 11 p.m. showed that while the ruling Trinamool Congress is maintaining a clear numerical supremacy in all the three tiers, there is a tight contest between the BJP and the Congress-Left Front alliance for the second position.

The final picture, according to sources in the State Election Commission, will not be available before Wednesday afternoon or even later.

Till 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Trinamool Congress is well ahead of the opposition parties bagging victory in as many as 36,665 gram panchayat seats (figures includes uncontested seats).