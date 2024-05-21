BJD is sweeping the polls and will get three-fourths majority: V K Pandian

In an unconcealed jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik’s right-hand man has dismissed the BJP’s star campaigners as “political tourists” who can’t even identify the state capital. V K Pandian is also confident Patnaik will be back in office for a sixth straight term and has even declared the time he will take oath.

In an interview to PTI Videos on Monday night, 20 May, Pandian said the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) “is sweeping the polls” and will get the three-fourths majority in the 147-seat state assembly for which elections are being held simultaneously with Lok Sabha polls.

Patnaik contested from two seats, Hinjili in Ganjam district and Kantabanji in Bolangir district, where voting took place on Monday.

Pandian, a former IAS officer who has been Patnaik’s confidant for years and is now a star political campaigner, asserted his boss “will win both seats with a huge majority”.

“We have fixed the time for oath taking as well. On 9 June between 11.30 am and 1 pm the honourable CM will take the oath,” the 49-year-old said.

Pandian dismissed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement in an interview to PTI that there is a huge anti-incumbency against 77-year-old Patnaik, and that his BJD will find it difficult to survive these elections.