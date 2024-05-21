BJP's Sambit Patra apologises for calling "Lord Jagannath a devotee of Modi"

BJP's Puri candidate Sambit Patra, who courted controversy after his remark that the state's most revered deity is a "devotee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi", said that he was apologetic for his "slip of the tongue", and that he would observe fast for the next three days to offer penance in the name of Lord Jagannath as an apology.

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik had on Monday, 20 May, appealed to the BJP to keep Lord Jagannath above the political discourse.

Patra, who faced flak for his statement, was forced to clarify that it was a slip of tongue and he wanted to mean that the PM was an ardent 'bhakt' (devotee) of Lord Jagannath and not the other way round.

Expressing outrage, Patnaik, in an X post, criticised Patra for hurting Odia 'asmita' (pride).

"Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannatha is the Lord of the Universe. Calling Mahaprabhu a 'bhakt' of another human being is an insult to the Lord... it is totally condemnable. This has hurt the sentiments and demeaned the faith of crores of Jagannatha bhaktas and Odias across the world.

"The Lord is the greatest symbol of Odia asmita. I strongly denounce the statement... and I appeal to the BJP to keep the Lord above any political discourse. By this, you have deeply hurt Odia asmita and this will be remembered and condemned by people of Odisha for a very long time," he said.