Pandwani legend Teejan Bai dies at 70, silencing a timeless voice
Teejan Bai transformed Chhattisgarh's Pandwani, based on the Mahabharata, from a regional folk tradition into a globally acclaimed art form
India lost one of its most celebrated folk artistes on Sunday as Padma Vibhushan awardee and legendary Pandwani exponent Teejan Bai passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur, after a prolonged illness. She was 70.
Hospital officials said Teejan Bai breathed her last at 3.15 am. She had been undergoing treatment at AIIMS since 27 May for a severe lung infection, bloodstream infection (sepsis) and acute kidney injury.
A towering figure in Indian folk culture, Teejan Bai transformed Pandwani — the traditional storytelling art of Chhattisgarh based on episodes from the Mahabharata — from a regional folk tradition into a globally celebrated performance form. With her commanding voice, dramatic narration and deeply expressive stage presence, she captivated audiences across continents and became the face of Pandwani for generations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned her demise, calling it an "irreplaceable loss to the world of art and culture".
"I am deeply saddened by the passing of the renowned Pandavani singer Teejan Bai ji. Through her grand performances, she gave this folk art form of Chhattisgarh a unique identity across the world. Her departure is an irreplaceable loss to the world of art and culture. In this hour of grief, my condolences are with her family and admirers. Om Shanti!" the Prime Minister wrote in a post on X.
Born in 1956 in Ganiyari village near Bhilai in Chhattisgarh, Teejan Bai overcame social and economic hardships to emerge as one of India's most revered folk performers. At a time when Pandwani was largely confined to rural audiences, she broke conventions and brought the centuries-old oral tradition onto national and international stages.
Her performances—marked by powerful vocals, evocative storytelling and vivid enactments of characters from the Mahabharata—earned worldwide acclaim and played a pivotal role in preserving and popularising Chhattisgarh's rich cultural heritage.
Her extraordinary contribution to Indian folk arts was recognised with the country's highest civilian honours. She received the Padma Shri in 1988, the Padma Bhushan in 2003, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2019. She was also honoured with the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1995, among numerous other national and international accolades.
With Teejan Bai's passing, India bids farewell to a cultural icon whose voice carried the timeless tales of the Mahabharata far beyond the villages of Chhattisgarh, ensuring that the ancient art of Pandwani found a permanent place on the global cultural map.
With IANS inputs