Pandwani legend Teejan Bai dies at 70, silencing a timeless voice

India lost one of its most celebrated folk artistes on Sunday as Padma Vibhushan awardee and legendary Pandwani exponent Teejan Bai passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur, after a prolonged illness. She was 70.

Hospital officials said Teejan Bai breathed her last at 3.15 am. She had been undergoing treatment at AIIMS since 27 May for a severe lung infection, bloodstream infection (sepsis) and acute kidney injury.

A towering figure in Indian folk culture, Teejan Bai transformed Pandwani — the traditional storytelling art of Chhattisgarh based on episodes from the Mahabharata — from a regional folk tradition into a globally celebrated performance form. With her commanding voice, dramatic narration and deeply expressive stage presence, she captivated audiences across continents and became the face of Pandwani for generations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned her demise, calling it an "irreplaceable loss to the world of art and culture".