Andhra: 'Panic buying' blamed as 400 fuel outlets shut down; Naidu orders immediate action
CM directs district collectors to curb rush, says supply adequate despite surge driven by war fears
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on 26 April directed district authorities to take urgent steps to curb panic buying of fuel across the state, after over 400 petrol pumps were shut amid a sudden surge in demand.
Officials said the closures were largely preventive, aimed at controlling crowds rather than due to shortage of fuel.
Sources said the rush at fuel stations over the weekend was triggered by social media posts suggesting escalation of the US-Iran conflict, leading to fears of supply disruption.
Thousands of people queued up at petrol pumps in multiple cities and towns, purchasing fuel in excess of their usual requirements.
Over 400 outlets shut
Officials informed the Chief Minister that out of 4,510 fuel outlets in the state, around 421 were shut by Sunday afternoon.
Most closures were temporary and carried out on directions of district authorities to prevent hoarding and manage the crowd.
Supply adequate, but demand spikes
According to officials, 10,345 kilolitres of petrol and 14,156 kilolitres of diesel were supplied to dealers on Saturday.
However, panic-driven demand led to a sharp rise in sales:
Petrol sales increased from a daily average of 6,330 KL to 8,489 KL
Diesel sales rose from 9,048 KL to 10,556 KL
The sudden spike resulted in rapid depletion of stocks at several outlets, leading to long queues despite increased supply.
Additional pressure from bulk buyers
Officials also flagged that bulk purchases, particularly by the aqua sector storing fuel in drums, added to the pressure on supplies.
Govt steps to stabilise situation
Naidu held a teleconference with Chief Secretary G. Sai Prasad and senior officials to review the situation.
He directed district collectors to:
Ensure availability of fuel at outlets
Prevent unnecessary or excessive purchases
Temporarily halt fuel disbursement where panic buying is observed
The Chief Minister asked officials to implement an action plan immediately and submit a report by evening.
Authorities said they are monitoring the situation closely and urged the public to avoid panic buying, assuring that adequate fuel stocks are available.
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