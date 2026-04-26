Andhra: 'Panic buying' blamed as 400 fuel outlets shut down; Naidu orders immediate action

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on 26 April directed district authorities to take urgent steps to curb panic buying of fuel across the state, after over 400 petrol pumps were shut amid a sudden surge in demand.

Officials said the closures were largely preventive, aimed at controlling crowds rather than due to shortage of fuel.

Sources said the rush at fuel stations over the weekend was triggered by social media posts suggesting escalation of the US-Iran conflict, leading to fears of supply disruption.

Thousands of people queued up at petrol pumps in multiple cities and towns, purchasing fuel in excess of their usual requirements.

Over 400 outlets shut

Officials informed the Chief Minister that out of 4,510 fuel outlets in the state, around 421 were shut by Sunday afternoon.

Most closures were temporary and carried out on directions of district authorities to prevent hoarding and manage the crowd.