UP man dies after ambulance runs out of fuel, petrol pump refusal under probe
Inquiry ordered into alleged denial of fuel to emergency vehicle in Bairia
A 50-year-old man from Balia in Uttar Pradesh died after the ambulance carrying him to hospital reportedly ran out of fuel and was unable to refuel at a petrol station in the Bairia area, officials said.
The incident occurred on Wednesday night and came to light the following day, prompting authorities to order an inquiry.
According to officials, Chhatthu Sharma, a resident of Pandeypur village in Bairia tehsil, fell critically ill and was being taken to the district hospital in a private ambulance. The vehicle stopped en route after running out of fuel.
Family members said they approached a nearby petrol pump in Tengrahi village, but the operator allegedly refused to provide fuel, citing a shortage. They claim the delay prevented Sharma from reaching hospital in time, and he died on the way.
District supply officer Devmani Mishra described the incident as “very serious”, stating that fuel should have been provided to an ambulance in an emergency situation.
A committee comprising the sub-divisional magistrate of Bairia, the district supply officer and the assistant food officer has been set up to investigate the matter. Officials said appropriate action would be taken once the inquiry report is submitted.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines