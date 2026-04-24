UP man dies after ambulance runs out of fuel, petrol pump refusal under probe

A 50-year-old man from Balia in Uttar Pradesh died after the ambulance carrying him to hospital reportedly ran out of fuel and was unable to refuel at a petrol station in the Bairia area, officials said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night and came to light the following day, prompting authorities to order an inquiry.

According to officials, Chhatthu Sharma, a resident of Pandeypur village in Bairia tehsil, fell critically ill and was being taken to the district hospital in a private ambulance. The vehicle stopped en route after running out of fuel.