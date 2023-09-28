Parents of murdered Manipuri youth request govt to locate remains of their kids for last rites

Parents of both the murdered youths, viral pictures of whose bodies caused widespread protests in Imphal valley for two days, on Thursday pleaded with authorities to locate the remains of their children so that the last rights of the boy and the girl can be conducted "with the dignity they deserve.".

They hoped that with sleuths from the CBI joining the investigation into the kidnapping and death of the duo who went missing in July this year, the mystery of where their bodies lie will be solved.

The 18-year-old girl's father, Hijam Kulajit, in an interview to PTI said, "We just want to see our children one last time and conduct their last rites with the dignity they deserve. Nothing can substitute the loss. According to Meitei custom, at least a small portion of the clothes they wore is needed to perform the last rites and give them a farewell.".

"Whenever I see her photo, it makes me completely restless and I can't find peace in my heart. Her mother has lost her senses and become bed-ridden while embracing a photo of our daughter," Kulajit said.